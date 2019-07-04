Wolves unveil new home kit

The kit, complete with new sponsors ManBetX, sees Wolves elect for a deeper gold than last season's light gold kit.

The shirt – which costs £55 – has a light gold collar and black Adidas stripes under the arms, as well as black socks in a departure from the usual gold.

It will go on sale at the Molineux Megastore next Tuesday (July 9) at 6pm.

The away kit will be revealed later this month. Images of the new kit were leaked last week, suggesting the away kit will be black.

Ruben Neves (pic courtesy of Wolves)

Wolves have signed a two-year deal with sponsors ManBetX, the most lucrative in the club's history.

Previous shirt sponsors W88 were ditched after just one season for a money-spinning deal with the Malta-based betting firm.

Wolves exercised a break clause in their W88 deal to end their sponsorship after one season.

Raul Jimenez (pic courtesy of Wolves)

For those looking to go to the club shop to purchase the home shirt on Tuesday, July 9, parking will be available on the Stan Cullis car park and a queuing system will be put in place outside the store.

The launch event is set to run between 6pm and 10pm, but the shop will be closed from 2.30pm in the afternoon in preparation.