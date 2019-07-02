Menu

Ezri Konsa unlikely to make Wolves move

By Joseph Masi | Wolves | Published:

Brentford defender Ezri Konsa will not be moving to Molineux this summer, it is understood.

Reports emerged over the weekend saying Wolves were close to agreeing a deal for the 21-year-old centre-back.

But the Express & Star understands the former Charlton youngster is not a target for Nuno Espírito Santo.

Portugal sources claiming Wolves are interested in Mexican defender Edson Alvarez are also wide of the mark.

But with Helder Costa set to depart to Leeds on a season-long loan later today, Wolves will be keen on additions ahead of their Europa League campaign later this month.

Meanwhile, youngster Ryan Giles yesterday joined League One outfit Shrewsbury on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old made his Wolves debut against the Shropshire side in the FA Cup last season.

Now though he will spend the 2019/20 campaign at Montgomery Waters Meadow under the guidance of Sam Ricketts.

Giles enjoyed a successful loan spell with AFC Telford in 2018.

