Dalrymple: Loyal Wolves fans are priority

Season ticket sales are expected to soar again this summer. Every Molineux league match was a sell-out in home areas last year and the club has a waiting list for season tickets of several thousand fans.

Prices have gone up by 14 per cent for next season but Dalrymple says the club won’t forget where it’s come from.

“It’s fantastic we’ve got this growing fanbase because that’s always been a big key driver of what we wanted to develop when this project started two or three years ago,” the MD said.

“We want the list to grow and within that we will endeavour to find the most appropriate way to continue to reward loyalty.

“Whether that’s in the waiting list, or the match-to-match fanbase, or away tickets and getting as many fans as we can to experience the team, while at the same time ensuring the fans who’ve delivered the loyalty in the past five years – or the five years prior to that, or the 10 years prior to that – when we were operating in the Championship, it’s right they get the level of priority and reward that’s due to them.

“The key point is it’s not simply a case of seeing we’ve got the maximum season tickets, plus a waiting list, and therefore we can charge what we want, far from it.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into the season ticket prices.”

Work is ongoing at Molineux this summer with new rail seats being installed, replacement normal seats in other stands and improved hospitality areas.

Dalrymple added: “Areas like our catering development will be crucial throughout the summer.

“It’s no coincidence we’re now being shortlisted for awards for our match-day experience.”