Wolves discover Europa League opponents
Wolves will face either Crusaders from Northern Ireland or B36 Torshavn the Faroe Islands in their first European tie in 39 years.
They were paired with the two sides in today's Europa League second qualifying round draw. Wolves will be at home in the first leg on July 25, with the away leg taking place a week later in August 1.
Crusaders finished fourth in the NIFL Premiership League season, while B36 Torshavn were third in the Faroe Islands Premier League in 2018.
Crusaders and B36 Torshavn play each other in the first qualifying round on July 11 and 18, meaning Wolves won't know their opponents until a week before the tie.
Nuno Espirito Santo's team will be in China from July 13 to 21.
Neither Crusaders nor B36 Torshavn have recorded a European win of note in recent years and both have poor records.
Last year they both lost in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, with Crusaders losing 6-2 on aggregate to Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana and B36 Torshavn crashing out 8-0 on aggregate to Turkish side Besiktas.
Crusaders play at a 3,383-capacity ground, Seaview, in Belfast, which has a 4G playing surface.
B36 Torshavn play their games at the Gundadalur Stadium which has a capacity of 5,000.
Key Europe League dates
Third qualifying round draw – July 22
Second qualifying round – July 25/August 1
Play-off round draw – August 5
Third qualifying round – August 8/August 15
Play-off round – August 22/August 29
Group stage draw – August 30
Group stage – September 19 to December 12
