Young Lion Morgan Gibbs-White plans big impact with Wolves

The Stafford-born teenager is currently away with England Under-21s for the European Championship in Italy and San Marino.

It comes on the back of playing a sizeable role in Nuno Espirito Santo’s first-team squad last season, making 26 appearances including five Premier League starts.

The midfielder said: “To make my debut in the Premier League, start five games and make 26 appearances, I’m chuffed with how the season’s gone and I’m hoping next season will be even better.

“When you’re growing up as a youngster, you’re just enjoying it, but when I first made my debut for Wolves, I thought this is the career that I want and this is the life I’m going to be living from now on.

“It just clicked from there really, that I wanted to take this chance. I was always dedicated before but then it hit home to go in and train every day and play games in front of 30,000 people is what I want to do.”

Gibbs-White, who won the World Cup with the under-17s in 2017, will now look to make an impact for Aidy Boothroyd’s under-21s after earning his first ever call-up.

“I believe my athleticism and my experience around the first team at Wolves can add something to the squad,” he added.

“And in terms of tournament football, there was the under-17s World Cup so I can add that as well.

Advertising

“It’s been the best achievement in my career so far, it still leaves me speechless each day. It all seemed so quick, but it was best experience and feeling I’ve ever had in football.

“You need a strong chemistry [in the team] but the main thing is the belief to see it out and go through a tournament, winning every single game.

“All the age groups are progressing, so hopefully this time around it’ll be nice to go to Italy, win every game and bring the trophy home.”