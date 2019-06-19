Wolves starlet Dion Sanderson rewarded with a new deal

Defender Sanderson is tied to Molineux until 2021 with Wolves having the option of another season.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season with Rob Edwards’ under-23 side last year, having been with the club since the age of eight.

The teenager suffered a stress fracture injury during the first half of the campaign but recovered to play a key role in Wolves’ promotion to the top under-23 league, which was secured via a dramatic 3-2 victory at Manchester United in the final game of the campaign.

Sanderson, nephew of Wolverhampton Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Tessa Sanderson, had helped set that up with a header in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City in Wolves’ penultimate match.

Sellars said Sanderson’s new contract was a reward for his performances – and that the youngster has always lived up to the challenges presented to him by the Wolves coaching staff.

“Last year was a big year for Dion and he really developed,” Sellars said.

“He’s a great kid who works hard, all the challenges we’ve put to him, even as a young boy, he’s always risen to. Stepping up to being a pro, the first year can be difficult.

“There are older players ahead of you and you have to get past, sometimes that doesn’t happen, but Dion played at right-wing back and centre half, and always performed really well.

“You’re not going to make it as a professional footballer if you don’t strive to improve, and he’s also got the sort of personality we like, really hard working, determined and committed.

“They’re qualities we’re looking for in players and qualities Nuno looks for; how players act on and off the pitch is important to him and us. You’ve got to be a good professional to get to the high levels of football now.

“Dion got himself into the team and was very much a key performer as the season developed, so played a big part in the lads earning promotion.

“This is his reward.”