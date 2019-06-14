Former Wolves and Aston Villa striker Robbie Keane joins Middlesbrough coaching set-up

The 38-year-old has been confirmed as part of Jonathan Woodgate’s backroom team at the Riverside Stadium.

Keane, who will continue his role as No.2 to Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy, scored 29 goals in 87 appearances for Wolves in the late 1990s, having come through the youth ranks at Molineux.

He was sold to Coventry in 1999 for £6million and went on to enjoy a sparkling career taking in stops at Inter Milan, Tottenham, Liverpool and Villa. Keane is also the Republic of Ireland’s all-time top scorer.

Woodgate, one year older than Keane at the age of 39, has been handed the reins at Boro following the exit of former Albion boss Tony Pulis at the end of the season.