Clubs keen on Wolves' Bright Enobakhare

It’s believed that Coventry City – with whom Enobakhare enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at the end of last season – are trying to land the 21-year-old in a £600,000 permanent deal.

They are one of several clubs in both the Championship and League One who are keen to snare the exciting youngster, who scored six goals in 18 appearances and produced a series of dazzling displays for the Sky Blues.

However it’s thought that Wolves are trying to tie the Nigerian down with the offer of a new contract.

Enobakhare’s previous deal was due to expire this summer but Wolves took up a one-year option to keep him at Molineux for another season.

Enobakhare has not featured for Wolves since the final day of the 2017/18 Championship title-winning season.

He made 26 appearances that season, scoring twice, but after being an unused substitute for the opening-day Premier League draw against Everton in 2018/19 he hasn’t been in a Wolves matchday squad since, with a fairly fruitless loan spell with Kilmarnock followed by that temporary move to Coventry.

Wolves see enormous potential in the youngster and, at a minimum, want to avoid letting him go on the cheap.

Meanwhile academy keeper James Pardington has signed a new one-year contract.

The 18-year-old made a dream move from Rushall Olympic to Molineux last summer and has impressed enough to earn a new deal after forcing his way into Rob Edwards’ under-23 squad. Academy boss Scott Sellars said: “We felt he deserved longer with the club as we see a lot of potential in him.”

Wolves will have the option to extend it by a further year.