Wolves Premier League 2019/20 fixture list: Nuno's side to begin campaign against Foxes

Nuno Espirito Santo's kick off with a short trip to the East Midlands to face Leicester City on the opening weekend of the season, August 10.

Their first home game is against Manchester United the following weekend – and Manchester City are the visitors to Molineux on Boxing Day.

After the visit of United, Wolves host Burnley and then travel to Everton at the end of August. The opening four fixtures are all currently scheduled to take place on Saturdays at 3pm – but all four will move to Sunday if Wolves progress through their opening qualifying rounds of the Europa League.

Other key dates that stand out are West Midlands derby clashes against newly-promoted Aston Villa, which take place on November 9 (home) and April 4 (away).

Wolves end their campaign at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on May 17, with their final home game pitting them versus Crystal Palace a week earlier.

Their festive schedule see's Nuno's boys host Tottenham Hotspur on December 14, travel to Norwich City on December 21, then host champions City on December 26 before a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on December 28. On New Year's Day they will play Watford away.

In mid-February the Premier League's first ever winter break sees Wolves have a weekend off on February 8 or 15 – with the home game against Leicester featuring on the other date.

Advertising

They then make their first ever trip to the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 29.

As well as fixtures being moved depending on Wolves' Europa League progress, they are likely to be selected for live television coverage for a host of clashes, with that Molineux opener against Man United looking like a prime contender.

Sky Sports and BT Sport announced have announced the games they're broadcasting on the opening weekend of the season. Their next batch of August/September games will be released in the coming weeks.

Wolves fixtures 2019/20:

Advertising

August:

10 - Leicester City (a)

17 - Manchester United (h)

24 - Burnley (h)

31 - Everton (a)

September:

14 - Chelsea (h)

21 - Crystal Palace (a)

28 - Watford (h)

October:

5 - Manchester City (a)

19 - Southampton (h)

26 - Newcastle United (a)

November:

2 - Arsenal (a)

9 - Aston Villa (h)

23 - Bournemouth (a)

30 - Sheffield United (h)

December:

3 - West Ham (h)

7 - Brighton (a)

14 - Tottenham (h)

21 - Norwich (a)

26 - Man City (h)

28 - Liverpool (a)

January:

1 - Watford (a)

11 - Newcastle (h)

18 - Southampton (a)

21 - Liverpool (h)

February:

1 - Manchester United (a)

8/15 - Leicester (h)

22 - Norwich (h)

29 - Tottenham (a)

March:

7 - Brighton (h)

14 - West Ham (a)

21 - Bournemouth (h)

April:

4 - Aston Villa (a)

11 - Arsenal (h)

18 - Sheffield United (a)

25 - Everton (h)

May:

2 - Burnley (a)

9 - Crystal Palace (h)

17 - Chelsea (a)