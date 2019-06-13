Squad investment is Wolves' priority

Owners Fosun have already splashed more than £150million on new players since buying Wolves in 2016.

The high levels of investment in new players will remain, with Fosun hoping that Wolves can break into the top six in the coming years.

And while Molineux's redevelopment remains on the agenda and could start next year, it won't be at the expense of strengthening the squad.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi told the Express & Star: "Work on Molineux will come sooner or later but it shouldn't be the highest priority. The highest priority is the squad.

"We're at a stage where we're talking with the council and a 45,000 to 50,000 capacity is what we're looking at – 50,000 is the most we can do at the current location.

"We have to think about things like the university and even for 50,000 you have to change a lot of things around the stadium.

"We don't need a stadium more than 60,000. The fanbase may not be so huge."

A number of newly-built stadiums in England and across Europe have tended to have similar designs.

Advertising

Shi said he had taken inspiration from Anfield, in being a large stadium which has retained its character.

"Personally I don't like the modern stadiums like the Etihad or the Emirates, they look more modernised," he added.

"I want a big capacity but combined with a traditional feeling, closer to the pitch and with more character and a more unique feel.

"At Arsenal you can se the same type of stadium everywhere in Europe. If you go to Benfica it looks the same as Arsenal.

"I want something special and more English and traditional.

"That's my view, but we need to wait for the final designs to come and make the right stadium for us."