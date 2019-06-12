'Very difficult' challenge ahead for 'mind-blowing' Wolves

The popular former Molineux left-back believes Nuno Espirito Santo's team may find it 'very difficult' next season but is confident that with quality new additions it can be another successful season.

Elokobi, who was with Wolves from 2008 to 2014, also paid tribute to Wolves' recruitment strategy and said: "I must give credit to Nuno, the coaching staff and also to Jorge Mendes,

"I know in the Championship there were times where they said 'they're buying the Championship'. I'm sure that was investigated and Wolves were found not guilty.

"You can buy the players, but to get them to play the way you want them to play – it's incredible what Nuno and his coaching staff have done.

"Wolves are playing some of the best football I've seen in ages for a team that's just come up.

"In the Championship they were incredible and in the Premier League, at times it's mind-blowing.

"They fear no one, they stick to their philosophy whether they're losing or winning.

"It's incredible to see them finish seventh and they're in Europe."

Wolves will play in the Europa League in 2019/20, the club's first foray into Europe since 1980.

Elokobi added: "Who knows what's going to happen this season.

"In Europe you need a huge squad so I think Wolves will try and get a couple of additions in.

"They don't need to make too many changes in the squad, they just need to add a couple of quality players.

"They should be fine. It's going to be very difficult because all the teams know and respect Wolves now.

"They're going to take them seriously, not that they didn't before, but they're going to find it really difficult this coming season because everyone will have to up their game against Wolves.

"They beat a lot of the big boys and maybe next season it might be different, because I'm sure the big boys will spend more money and get more quality players in.

"It's not going to be easy. It's going to be a balance. They did struggle a bit against the smaller clubs, that's where they're going to try and get that balance right."