Wolves keeper Rui Patricio's pride at breaking record

Patricio, who starred as Fernando Santos’s team won the inaugural Nations League with a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday, has become his country’s most-capped goalkeeper of all time.

The 31-year-old now has 81 caps to his name, surpassing Vitor Baia on 80.

“It’s a source of pride because I’m representing my country,” Patricio said. “I was waiting to get to this number – fortunately, I did. That’s a pretty good number. I hope to continue to evolve and contribute to the national team.

“Representing my country was a goal that I had since I was a little boy. Every day I work and fortunately I have reached a very good number.”

Fellow Wolves players Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho appeared in both of Portugal's Nations League games, with Neves starting the 3-1 semi-final win over Switzerland.

Diogo Jota, also in the squad, was an unused substitute in both.