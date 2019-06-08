Menu

Wolves not expected to have a Molineux friendly

Wolves are not expected to have a friendly at Molineux ahead of the new Premier League season.

Molineux's Stan Cullis Stand

There could be an away friendly here or there, but Wolves' focus is on next month's Premier League Asia Trophy in China and the Europa League qualifiers.

Wolves will play two games in the Trophy and will have to win three two-legged qualifiers to make it the Europa League group stages.

The Premier League campaign will get underway on Saturday, August 10, with fixtures to be announced next Thursday.

Wolves will find out their Europa League second qualifying round opponents on Wednesday, June 19.

