Golden makeover for Molineux

Seats in both the Steve Bull and Billy Wright stands – which has sat in Molineux since the stadium was last fully redeveloped in 1993 – are being swapped for bright gold replacements as the stadium gets a summer facelift.

As the picture shows, the new seats are more striking that the ageing one they're replacing.

The decision was made to change the seats during negotiations with Wolverhampton firm Alderdale, the company which will install rail seats in the South Bank in a UK first this summer.

Alderdale are based in Lanesfield and have installed seats at stadiums up and down the country.

It was felt that the seats in the Steve Bull and Billy Wright stands, which have faded in recent years, may look out of date when contrasted with both the new rail seats – which will be installed in the coming weeks – and the Stan Cullis stand, which opened in 2012.

The new seats have now been completed in the lower tier of the Steve Bull stand, while all gold seats in the Billy Wright upper have been ripped out.

Work is also ongoing to prepare for this weekend’s Rod Stewart concert, which takes place on Saturday night, with a stage being erected on the Molineux pitch.

Every seat in the South Bank will be replaced with rail seating before the new season starts in August.

The capacity of the stand won’t alter by any significant amount and the work isn’t part of the largest plan to expand Molineux’s capacity.

The South Bank has also remained in its current guise since the stand opened in 1993 and Wolves will be the first UK club to install rail seating in an entire stand.