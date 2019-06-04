Plenty Wolves can improve on says Matt Doherty

Doherty is away with the Republic of Ireland for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar.

When asked if challenge for a top-four position was too much to ask for Wolves next season, he said: "Possibly, it’s kind of hard to say now.

"I guess it depends on how we start the season, especially with Europa League qualification – we might need to make the squad a bit bigger if that was the case.

"Initially, we will be just looking to improve on seventh. There were a lot of games against the lower-half teams that we lost when you would expect us to maybe win, so from this season, there’s a lot we can improve on."

Doherty was also asked if the Republic could ruffle feathers in the same way Wolves have done.

He replied: "Definitely. We have obviously started off with six points out of six, and that is probably why Friday night is so important.

"If we can get a result going into Gibraltar, maybe have 10 or 12 points by the end of the summer, it goes a long way towards qualification, which is the end goal."