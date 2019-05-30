Wolves skipper Conor Coady: Let’s top my best year yet

Skipper Coady helped lead Wolves to seventh in the Premier League, the club’s best finish since 1980.

The 26-year-old now wants to make the most of a welcome break before pushing on again in 2019/20.

“It’s been the best season of my career,” he said. “To get this football club into the Premier League and then reach seventh is an amazing achievement for everybody.

“It’s something we all dreamed of, we dreamed of playing in the top flight.

“The boys have been absolutely outstanding all season.

“It’s been a brilliant season and we’ll look back with fond memories.

“There have been ups and downs, but the way the boys and staff stepped up to the best league in the world has been immense.

“We need to make sure as players that we help move this club forward as much as possible.

“It’s important we keep listening to the manager and he’ll have ideas for next season.

“We’ll have to implement those on the pitch and improve again.

“It’s time to enjoy ourselves, look back on the season with fond memories and make the most of our break.”

Centre-half Ethan Ebanks-Landell has ended a long association with the club by joining League One side Shrewsbury Town on a permanent move.

Ebanks-Landell, 26, had been with Wolves since the age of eight. He has reunited with ex-team mate Sam Ricketts, who took over as Salop boss last season, while Dave Edwards and Scott Golbourne are also with the Shropshire club.

Ebanks-Landell, who was born in Smethwick, made 51 appearances in gold and black, scoring five times.

He made his debut against Morecambe in the League Cup in August 2013.

In Wolves’ League One campaign of 2013/14 he scored a couple of crucial goals, including the winner at Notts County in a 1-0 victory, before going on to feature 40 times in the next two Championship campaigns under Kenny Jackett.

He had spent the past three seasons out on loan with Sheffield United, MK Dons and Rochdale.

He said: “It’s been a big part of almost my whole life. I’ve been at Wolves since I was eight years old to now where I’m 26. There’s been some ups and downs but it’s been mostly good.”