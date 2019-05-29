Conor Coady's pride at Wolves achievement

The skipper was the only top flight player to feature in every minute of his team’s campaign in all competitions.

He was also one of just three fully ever-present outfield players in the Premier League.

"I’m really proud of that,” Coady said. "I don’t score goals or get assists so there aren’t many things I can rack up! To do that is a real proud achievement for me.

"To play a full season is pretty amazing, especially for this club. It’s been an amazing season.

"I don’t run that much, I play with lads who do it for me, but it’s a good job playing in this team. It’s full of fantastic footballers and the way the manager sets us up is incredible, so it’s a pleasure to play in this team."

It was a big season of highlights for Wolves, who finished seventh and reached the FA Cup semi-finals

Coady said his favourite game was the 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup.

"The best game was the FA Cup quarter-final – the atmosphere was absolutely immense that day," he said.

"In terms of a league game there are loads, Chelsea at home, even Everton away which was probably the perfect away performance.

"I’ll pick Arsenal at home, the first half was just fantastic, to be 3-0 up at half-time."

Meanwhile Tammy Abraham says he's glad he stayed at Villa rather than joining Wolves in January.

His on-off move ended halfway through the transfer window.

"It looked like I was going to Wolves," Abraham said.

“I think certain situations happened with the FA, something about playing for three teams in one year or something like that, but (Dean Smith) spoke to me he said: ‘Stay here, we believe in you, the boys believe in you, the fans believe in you and we’ll get promoted’. I am glad I did."