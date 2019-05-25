Ryan Bennett plans to start Wolves' next season with a bang

Bennett was a mainstay in the side, playing 40 of 46 matches in all competitions as Nuno Espirito Santo’s team finish seventh, Wolves’ highest position for 39 years.

He believes the Chelsea victory on December 5, when Wolves came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 having lost five of their previous six matches, was crucial in their success.

The centre-half revealed a few days earlier there’s been some strong words in the dressing room after a defeat at Cardiff.

“Cardiff away was a low point,” he said.

“There were some harsh words in the training ground after that one, we had Chelsea after that and then Newcastle and at that point, we weren’t in trouble but we were wondering where a result was coming from.

“There were harsh words that day and that was probably the low point of the season.

“After the Cardiff result and we’d also lost to Huddersfield as well, it was massive for us to beat Chelsea.

“We went in with a lot of pressure on us, to bounce back the way we did put us back into the rhythm we needed.

“It was a pivotal moment. It would have been six defeats out of seven. We knew, there was a massive feeling before, how important that week was and that it would be tough to get results.”

Many of Wolves’ players have international duty this summer but for Bennett and others it’s time for a rest.

“A rest is needed,” he said. “These days you don’t get long so it’s important to stay in shape, if you come back unfit you’ll be playing catch-up so we can’t afford to do that.

“We’ve got good staff and we’re a group of professional lads. We’ll go away, have a couple of weeks off, the boys will stay in shape on their own and then come back and hit the ground running.”