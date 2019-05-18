Wolves in Europe: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis from Wembley - WATCH

They last played in Europe in the Uefa Cup – the previous incarnation of the Europa League – back in 1980/81 after winning the League Cup.

The winners of the FA Cup qualify for the Europa League, but as champions City are in the Champions League, their place goes to the next-highest-ranked league team not in Europe, i.e. Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team will enter in the second qualifying round which takes place on July 25 and August 1. They will need to progress past three two-legged ties if they're to reach the group stages, which take place from September to December.