Delight at Wolves' ambitious Molineux expansion plans

The Express & Star yesterday revealed artist impressions of how the stadium could look in years to come.

The images include a reworked South Bank and while no capacity has been revealed, it is believed to be around 50,000.

The club has stressed that the new artist’s impressions are purely a view of a vision for the future.

But they have excited city leaders who have welcomed the ambition they represent.

City of Wolverhampton Council managing director Tim Johnson, said: “On the back of what has been a fantastic season for Wolves, these are hugely exciting plans.

“They demonstrate the club’s vision and ambition – and will enhance our city’s continued growth.

“It is a vote of confidence in a resurgent city benefitting from £4.4 billion investment on site or planned.

“The council is working closely with the club and other city partners to deliver these plans. This includes how the stadium can be better connected to a reimagined city centre.”

A current view of Molineux

Wolverhampton South West Eleanor Smith MP said: “The magnificent plans for the Molineux, our Golden Palace, look amazing. The ambition it represents is what we want for all of our city, and the future its predicting is a very positive one for all of us. Has there been a better time to be a Wolves fan? Their performance this season has been so inspiring.”

Ms Smith also praised Wolves’ announcement this week that the South Bank will have rail seats introduced, taking it a step closer to safe standing.

She said: “I’m impressed that Wolves will become the first Premier League club to introduce rail seats – leading the way, thinking of the fans, and thinking of their safety.”

The new images sparked debate among supporters on social media. Stafford Wolvers said: “Looks great, let’s make it a reality as soon as possible and give those on the season ticket waiting list a chance to watch our beloved club live.”

GBW said: “Wow, looks stunning. I am guessing at a capacity of around 50,000, however, it will not be cheap.”

Some fans spoke of the need to protect Molineux’s unique atmosphere.

Peter Barlow said: “I feel quite gutted – wide walkways and spacious seats. Do not be fooled about the impact this will have on the atmosphere, even in the Southbank.”

Ye Olde South Bank Forever said: “

I’m sure it will be impressive when it’s constructed, but it still leaves me with that familiar feeling of ‘seen it all before’.”