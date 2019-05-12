Wolves boss Nuno proud but desire to improve burns bright

Nuno's men had the spot secured before the last game of the campaign – a 2-0 loss at Liverpool.

But they gave the Reds a good go at Anfield, falling to a Sadio Mane double in the end, and will now hope Manchester City, who won the league title ahead of Liverpool, can win the FA Cup final this coming Saturday.

If City succeed, Wolves will get a Europa League opportunity, and Nuno said: "We are very proud of what we have achieved, and we are especially proud with how we did it – the things we wanted to do from last season (after winning the Championship).

"The belief of the boys is what makes this possible, so what we've achieved is thanks to the commitment and hard work of the boys. Now, we want to go again.

"What we did before, let's enjoy and appreciate it.

"But let's work on it to become stronger."

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0: Tim Spiers and Nathan Judah analysis

Nuno and his players enjoyed a nice moment after the game at Anfield – lining up and clapping the travelling supporters, who duly returned the favour.

Advertising

And Nuno insists the bond between his charges and the fans has played a big part in their success over the past several months, also making it to the FA Cup semi-finals.

"It's been a fantastic season, and the bond we have as players and staff with the fans is the most important thing we have. Together we are stronger," he said.

"Last week (against Fulham), we had a good moment in our stadium.

"They have come again to support us, and we appreciate it.

Advertising

"Tomorrow, we start again, looking at the future."

Meanwhile, Nuno said on Liverpool missing out on the title despite finishing on 97 points and only losing once all term: "It's amazing.

"The title race between Liverpool and Man City has been amazing.

"Both teams have done so well, but everyone has to congratulate City as they deserve to be champions, and we wish Liverpool well for the Champions League final."