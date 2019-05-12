Menu

'I'm so proud to be a fan of this club, it's been an amazing season!' Wolves fans on defeat at Liverpool - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-0 final day defeat at Anfield.

Liverpool took an early lead through Mane's close range strike but Wolves improved as the half went on and struck the bar just before the break via Matt Doherty's effort.

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota spurned great chances with Wolves dominating after the break as news filtered through that Manchester City were winning comfortably at Brighton.

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0 - Wolves fans proud after sensational season

However near the end Mane added a second to seal the win for the Reds.

