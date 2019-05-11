Wolves boss Nuno chuffed to derail Euro stars

Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham, and Europa League finalists Chelsea and Arsenal have all fallen at the hands of Wolves this season.

Manchester City are the only other team to have won against all of those four and Nuno, whose side are heading to Anfield to face Liverpool again on Sunday, said: “It’s because we played good and compete well.

“It shows a lot about the improvement of the team.”

And on if that statistic is a feather in Wolves’ cap, he added: “It meant the same as a win against Cardiff (2-0 on March 2) at such a tough moment of the competition. It means the same. Exactly the same.

“But of course, we are proud.

“We are able to compete against anyone with our own idea.

“This is the most important.”

Wolves know where they will finish ahead of the final round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, seventh.

But they will play a part in the title race.

City are in the driving seat but if they slip up at Brighton, Liverpool would clinch the crown by beating Wolves.

And Nuno said on City and Liverpool’s fight: “I don’t know I’ve ever seen anything like it. It’s fantastic, amazing for the competition, seeing two teams so good going until the end.

“It proves – and with the four teams involved in the finals of European competitions – that here is the best competition. Everybody has to congratulate them.”

Wolves will be hoping City can do them a favour and win the FA Cup final against Watford later this month.

If City come out on top, Wolves will be granted a Europa League opportunity for finishing seventh.

Nuno remained coy over the prospect of playing in the competition, but when asked if he will be watching the Cup final said: “Probably, yes.”