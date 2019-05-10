Conor Coady says Wolves have lived the dream

Wolves will finish the season in seventh place in the top flight, the club's best finish for 39 years.

If Manchester City win the FA Cup final, Nuno Espirito Santo's team will compete in the Europa League next season.

Skipper Coady says it's been a wonderful campaign.

"Last season we all dreamed of playing in the Premier League – every single player in that changing room has lived the dream this year," the 26-year-old said.

"It's been a wonderful season. It's important we go to Liverpool on a high. They're a fantastic football club, we'll go there to enjoy ourselves and hopefully win the game."

Wolves will end the campaign unbeaten at Molineux since January 2.

Coady believes the fans have played a big role in that – as well as a formation switch to 3-5-2.

"There's a lot of factors to it, the supporters, the way they make this stadium is incredible," he added.

"It's also the mentality of the boys and the manager, setting us up how we want to play and sticking to our beliefs.

"(The 3-5-2 formation) has worked up to now.

"We've got clever footballers, everybody sees that. Ruben (Neves) knows what to do, playing that holding role really suits him because he likes getting on the ball but also, if you look at his positioning without the ball he intercepts a lot of play and makes sure he's doing his defensive work right as well."

Liverpool need to beat Wolves to stand a chance of winning the title. Boyhood Red and former Liverpool midfielder Coady can't wait for the game and joked he'd had "millions" of ticket requests.

But first and foremost he wants to win.

"Every other game, I look at Liverpool and hope they win," Coady said. "But they're playing Wolves now and I play for this football club.

"We'll go there to enjoy it and hopefully win it.

"We've gone to every ground this year to win games and this will be no different."