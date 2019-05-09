Wolves staff hailed as industry best

Wolves have used only 21 players in the Premier League this season, with two of those being Max Kilman and Will Norris who appeared as subs for a few seconds in Saturday's 1-0 win over Fulham.

A guaranteed seventh-place finish means Wolves could be playing in the Europa League in 2019/20.

And Dalrymple said of this summer's recruitment: "We’re discussing that at the moment. A big part of that comes down the recruitment team headed by Kevin (Thelwell) – and the coaching staff and Nuno have to have a big involvement in that.

"(Nuno has) made it known he prefers to work with a small group of players, that’s his preference.

"We’ve got a strong group in the under-23s as well who’ve had another stellar year.

"He likes to take players from that group to supplement the first team in training and I can't see, regardless of how we finish the season, that mentality changing significantly."

Wolves have only suffered a handful of minor injuries throughout the season, with Nuno's squad enjoying a clean bill of health for several months now.

Dalrymple paid tribute to the backroom team at Molineux.

"We work well with a small squad because we’ve got what I believe to be some of the very best in the industry as the wider backroom team," he said.

"We’ve had in essence only two injuries that have kept players out for anything more than around three weeks.

"The training, coaching and rehabilitation methods, the way in which they look after the players and give them an environment to train and play and work is some of the best in the league.

"Overall we’re extremely pleased with the team and the squad and the whole clubs effort this season.

"This continues to be a plan we’ve been building since last year when we were in the Championship. We feel we’ve got an excellent group of players that we supplemented in the summer.

"We felt we’ve got a playing style and an identity of football that we think is suited to this league and crucially we’ve got what we believe to be an excellent coach and coaching team that give the players freedom to play and express themselves."

"I see this group every day and how they work.

"You cant necessarily put your finger on it, but how the team are and the general mood in the camp, it’s a very positive environment to be in.

"It’s self confidence but equally it’s clear to see why."