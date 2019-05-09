Wolves' Matt Doherty looking for perfect end to season

Seventh-placed Wolves face Liverpool on the final day of the 2018/19 campaign, knowing that if they get a result of any kind it will all-but guarantee Manchester City win the league title.

Wolves want a favour off City themselves a week later – if they beat Watford in the FA Cup final it will mean Nuno Espirito Santo's team qualify for the Europa League.

Doherty said: "We have one more game to go and we have to respect what's happening at the top of the league and prepare properly and we're going to Liverpool to try to win.

"Considering where we were two years ago, it's pretty unbelievable really, how quick the change has happened.

"Some of the lads have played in Europe, but a lot of us haven't, so it would be a new experience and we're all trying to get better and playing in European competitions just shows where the club could be.

"I've seen it all. I've seen all the highs, all the lows and the changes but I've managed to survive so far. I've been here a long time and I love it here clearly, so long may it continue.

"(My aim is) just to keep getting better really and to keep playing at the best level I can play at, whether that's in Europe or the Premier League and next year just to keep upping my performances, keep on improving and having better seasons."

Wolves have enjoyed some fantastic results against the big six this season, beating Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

In contract they've struggled against sides at the lower end of the table – but Doherty says that doesn't matter, given where they've ended up in the final standings.

"I guess if we were to miss out and finish a bit lower in the league then you'd think it was a missed opportunity," Doherty said.

"We have been good enough to pick up the points elsewhere – this is the best league in the world and not everything is going to go your way.

"But we have managed to pick up 57 points this season and we want to keep going."

Wolves have effectively only used 19 players in the league in 2018/19. If they were to qualify for the Europa League that number will surely have to increase, but Doherty says Wolves will 'embrace' the challenge.

"It's something we want," he said of Europe. "We're not thinking we don't want it because of the amount of games.

"We feel we're good enough and it's something we're striving to get, so it won't be a case of us thinking about squad size or it's going to be difficult.

“We're going to be embrace it, just like we have done ever since the manager came in."