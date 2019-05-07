Nuno: Everyone has played a part in Wolves' success

Nuno insists everyone down to the chef who prepares the post-match meals has played a part in their rise to seventh in the Premier League.

A run to the FA Cup semi-finals has also been achieved this term and when asked to sum it all up, Nuno said: “To do it the way we did it requires commitment from the players, it requires commitment from the staff, and it requires commitment from the employees – like the chef, the girl who prepares the chicken for us after the game.

“It’s everybody, this is important. It’s a building process.

“It’s a long, long process. It started two years ago, and we’ll never forget where we came from, being in the Championship.

“We played in the Championship which was a tough, tough competition.

“Now, we’re in the Premier League which is a tough, tough competition.

“We did it, but it’s how we did it with the same people. Everybody helps the process.”

Nuno has not focused on the table all season though, as he believes creating a positive feeling among supporters is the most important thing.

The mentality has been to pay the most attention to that as if it is achieved, the end result will take care of itself.

And Wolves have managed to shine in their first season back in the big time with a pretty small squad.

They started with a 21-man group made up of 18 outfield players and three goalkeepers.

Kortney Hause and Leo Bonatini were allowed to join Villa and Nottingham Forest respectively in loan deals in January though, while no fresh faces arrived.

Defender Max Kilman has been promoted to the first-team fold since – but only in the last few weeks. He made his Premier League debut as a stoppage-time substitute in the 1-0 win over Fulham at Molineux on Saturday.

Third-choice keeper Will Norris also came on for his first appearance in the Premier League – and of the campaign.

“It’s not about the table. It’s about the how,” added Nuno. “We started the season with a squad of 18 players, with the goalies on top.

“Then when Leo Bonatini and Kortney Hause left on loan, we had 16 players – 16 players.

“They have been training every day and competing in all of the games. The how is much more important.”