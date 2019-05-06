Wolves have topped last year says Matt Doherty

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team will have seventh confirmed tonight if Leicester don’t beat Manchester City.

And Doherty said: “I think it’s a bigger achievement than last year because the standard is a lot higher and the quality is a lot better. I think we have actually improved from the way we played last season.

“We are better this season. So yes, last season was an unbelievable achievement, getting 99 points. Hopefully Manchester City can do us a favour and Leicester slip up so we can finish seventh and give ourselves a chance of getting into Europe.

“We definitely thought we could live with the best. A lot of people might have been surprised, but I don’t think there’s much surprise within the squad and the staff to be honest.

“We kind of thought the way we played last season would be good for us going into the Premier League and it’s proved that way this season. We have just got to make sure it’s the same next season.”

Doherty set up Leander Dendoncker’s winner on Saturday as Wolves beat Fulham 1-0.

It was his eighth assist of the season – to add to his eight goals – and Doherty expressed his delight at his individual contribution this season.

“I’m really happy,” he said. “For me it’s the best and the hardest league in the world and I grew up dreaming of playing in the Premier League.

“To play almost every game this season and to contribute the way I have, although some of it has been in the FA Cup, it’s still for Wolves so I’m over the moon.

“I didn’t know how we would cope and the level of football we would end up playing.”

Wolves will end the season unbeaten at Molineux since they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace on January 2.

Doherty said it had been a crucial component behind Wolves’ success.

“I didn’t realise that – I think ‘Coads’ mentioned it before the game.” he added.

“Your home form is vitally important and you need to make it as much of a fortress as possible and we’re clearly very strong at Molineux.”