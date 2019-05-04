WATCH: Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo receives honorary doctorate from University of Wolverhampton

The University of Wolverhampton rewarded the Portuguese coach prior to Wolves' final home game of the Premier League season against Fulham.

Nuno, wearing a traditional graduation robe and hat, was also joined by legendary striker Steve Bull - whose contributions to the game have previously been recognised by the university - on the Molineux pitch.

Nuno thanked the fans for their support, who returned the favour by chanting 'There's only one Dr Nuno'.

Wolves boss Nuno becomes honorary doctor of sport at University of Wolverhampton

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Geoff Layer, said: “The university is thrilled to be recognising Nuno with an honorary doctorate of sport at the end of such a successful season for the club.

“In two years Nuno has transformed Wolves - his first season at Molineux was a triumph as he led the club to promotion and the Championship title, and now we have seen a successful start to life in the Premier League and a Wembley FA Cup semi-final.

“The University of Wolverhampton and Wolves have a close relationship – we sponsor the team, our students complete a variety of placements with the club and of course we are neighbours.

Doctor Nuno Espirito Santo ! (And a certain legend behind him!) #wwfc pic.twitter.com/YWC93WNglP — Nathan Judah (@njudah_star) May 4, 2019

"Our honorary graduates provide inspiration to our students and we are delighted to recognise a leader who has brought pride and recognition to our city on an international scale.”