Sky Sports' Johnny Phillips: Wolves' player of the season? There are 11 of them

There have been so many reasons why this season falls into a special category, and this area of discussion highlights why it has been so memorable.

To begin the dissection, Joao Moutinho is a clear starting point. The most accomplished talent in the Wolves team. His imprint is everywhere. From the diligence of his training at Compton Park, that has rubbed off on the younger players around him, to the purity of touch on the pitch in the Premier League.

Moutinho’s ability is complemented by the soundest decision making imaginable. That is what Champions League football, a hundred odd caps for Portugal and a string of honours for club and country brings to the table. Nobody in the Wolves team is more pleasing on the eye.

But the conversation does not end there. Raul Jimenez has made more of an impact on this team than any other forward since Steve Bull. For a player who arrived on these shores as an on-loan option with a supposedly sketchy scoring record, the thought of a Wolves team without the Mexican in it does not bear thinking about.

The first part of the season was spent as the central hub of a three-pronged attack. His ability to stretch defences in front of him or operate with his back to goal and give shape to those behind was phenomenal. Latterly, his partnership with Diogo Jota has been a revelation.

A bit like Bull, when he formed that seemingly telepathic relationship with Andy Mutch, the pair have been a huge hit. They hardly even bother looking up to read each other’s game, such is the structure of their movement. Jimenez’s goal away at Chelsea was typical of the havoc the duo can wreak on central defences.

Raul Jimenez is well worth consideration for Wolves' player of the season award.

Jota has found the form he displayed in the first half of the Championship-winning season. If the gong was to be awarded for his work since the New Year then he would be a clear front-runner.

Advertising

And, without wanting to down play his obvious technical ability, he is the gutsiest player in the team. Nobody draws as much unwanted attention as Jota does from his assailants. His treatment is reminiscent of some of the more unsavoury football of yesteryear.

During the 1986 World Cup, Diego Maradona was fouled 53 times. That was a foul just under every 12 minutes he was on the pitch. And many of those infringements were fairly brutal.

Whilst not quite suffering to the same extent as the legendary Argentinian, Jota has been on the end of some harsh treatment. But, like the diminutive World Cup winner, he does keep getting back up for more. How he did not earn a penalty for the latest pole-axing at Watford last weekend is anyone’s guess?

But you can bet that latest setback will not diminish Jota’s appetite for a one-on-one duel the next time the ball is at his feet, with a defender in his path.

Advertising

A player of the season must be more than just a decent footballer. Moutinho, Jimenez and Jota have displayed qualities above and beyond their natural ability.

Matt Doherty made his Premier League debut in September 2011, during Mick McCarthy’s final season in charge.

He suffered the infamous double relegation as a youngster, found a way through the mire and came back stronger. His game went up a level during last season’s promotion. Many onlookers could not see it improving any further, but Doherty has stepped up again in more challenging circumstances.

His eight-goal return adds weight to his CV, and he is reaping the rewards after changing his early career refuelling habits. The “sweets and fizzy drinks” part of his diet, as he put it, has gone. A practising pescatarian, Doherty goes about his preparation seriously, taking nothing for granted. Five years on from trips to Crawley and Leyton Orient, he does not look out of place mixing it with the best in the Premier League.

Joao Moutinho has been hugely impressive this season (AMA/Sam Bagnall)

Ryan Bennett arrived at the club on a free transfer from Norwich City. He has had to work as hard as anyone to nail down a spot in the team. With 32 Premier League starts he has proved his worth. Bennett brings none of Jota’s flair or Moutinho’s class to proceedings but he has sweated blood for the cause.

He has fought for every single one of those 32 appearances and, at times, has been the best out-and-out defender of the three centre-backs. If there was such a thing as a Champagne Moment of the Season, then his back-heeled flick over the head against Spurs at Wembley during the 3-1 Christmas-time win surely gets the vote.

Two other members of the back five have been nothing short of utterly dependable. Jonny and Willy Boly are the two players that opposing attackers least like facing. Their indefatigable approach to the game wears opponents down. Their consistency has left no room for debate when the team sheet is being scribbled down. Captain of this outstanding team is Conor Coady. There have been some decent skippers at the club down the years, and the Liverpudlian is no exception. Molineux’s libero. A sweeper, an organiser, a vocal presence, a role model.

Never before has there been such a rich seam of contenders. Picking the stand-out player has never been harder. Does it have be just one?

Charlie Bucket ended up with the keys to the entire factory so maybe, on this occasion, Wolves fans should be allowed to pick the whole team.