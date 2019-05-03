Doctor Nuno is Wolves' football master

Now Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is being officially recognised for his contribution to the club’s rapid rise with an honorary degree.

Nuno will become an honorary doctor of sport after the University of Wolverhampton decided to reward the Portuguese head coach for his contribution to sport in the region.

He is set to be presented with the honour on the pitch before tomorrow’s home game against Fulham.

“It is a great honour and privilege to be recognised by the University of Wolverhampton in this way and I will be humbled to collect the honorary degree at Molineux on Saturday,” Nuno said.

“From the moment I arrived in Wolverhampton nearly two years ago, I have been made to feel truly welcome by the people of this city - and I am pleased that I have been able to give something back to them.”

With two games to go Wolves are seventh in the Premier League after enjoying a fantastic season, following on from them winning the Championship title last year.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Geoff Layer, said: “The university is thrilled to be recognising Nuno with an honorary doctorate of sport at the end of such a successful season for the club.

“In two years Nuno has transformed Wolves - his first season at Molineux was a triumph as he led the club to promotion and the Championship title, and now we have seen a successful start to life in the Premier League and a Wembley FA Cup semi-final.

“The University of Wolverhampton and Wolves have a close relationship – we sponsor the team, our students complete a variety of placements with the club and of course we are neighbours.

"Our honorary graduates provide inspiration to our students and we are delighted to recognise a leader who has brought pride and recognition to our city on an international scale.”