Wolves boss Nuno: Ruben Neves a true perfectionist

Neves displayed his set-piece skills when he thundered home a free-kick in last week’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, before playing a big part in both goals as Wolves were 2-1 victors at Watford.

The 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder is on four Premier League goals, with two of those being free-kicks – the other being against Everton on the opening day of the campaign at Molineux.

And Nuno revealed Neves has been seeking perfection in dead-ball situations for a long time.

“Ruben, since he was in Porto, had these characteristics,” said Nuno.

“He’s a good kicker of the ball, and he has to work – and he does.

“A lot of time he spends on the training pitch, of course. And it’s not only this season.

“We’ll try for it to not only be him, but it’s something he really works on. Credit to him.”

Neves’s two other league goals have been from the penalty spot – against the Toffees at Goodison and at home to Tottenham – and he also struck from long range against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

On his confidence with free-kicks and penalties, Nuno added: “It’s a routine. I think if you establish yourself a routine for a specific moment – you do it over and over again – you improve yourself.

“It’s a moment of total focus and concentration on where he wants to kick the ball. If he looked confident it’s because he has the same approach to the free-kick in the training session when he’s by himself.”