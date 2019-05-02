Will Norris could feature for Wolves before end of season

Rui Patricio and John Ruddy have collected eight Premier League clean sheets between them this term – a top-flight record in a single season for the club.

Patricio has got seven of those while Norris has not played at all, but former shot-stopper Nuno says he has more than played his part with his efforts on the training pitch. “The goalkeepers are a very tight group,” said Nuno.

“It is not only the job Rui has done, it’s about John and Will and (goalkeeping coach, Rui) Barbosa.

“It’s about the three, the way they work and support each other.

“That is what helps a player have good performances – the strength of this small group.”

Former Cambridge man Norris, 25, had a run of games in the League Cup last season and impressed.

Ruddy was the one between the sticks in the competition this campaign, and in the run to the FA Cup semi-finals too.

Now, Nuno hopes to reward Norris’s commitment to the cause with a run-out against Fulham on Saturday, or at Liverpool on the final day, although it may be difficult with their push for seventh.

“A big, big hand. Will is with us all the games, and the way he’s been is fantastic,” added Nuno on the work put in by Norris.

“There are three goalkeepers but only one place. Last season, Will had a chance to play in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

“Things have changed this season, but Will’s behaviour has not changed.

“The way he commits himself to the work has not changed. It’s even improved because the group know each other better.

“We must give Will a chance. Hopefully, I will try.

“I would like to finish the season with all the players having minutes in the Premier League. I would really, really like that.”