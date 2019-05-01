Diogo Jota: Wolves feel like they can win every game

Victories over Arsenal and Watford have put Wolves in pole position to secure the ‘best of the rest’ tag with just two games left.

They face relegated Fulham at home on Saturday before travelling to face title-chasing Liverpool on the final day.

“We’re very confident at the moment and we trust each other to achieve victories in every single match,” Jota said.

“I share the opinion that when you believe in something and your team mates also believe, things can go well.

“The key was always to play game by game, like we said since the beginning.

“Now there’s two games to go, everyone looks at the table. We want to finish in the highest position that we can.

“We’re now in seventh place, we want to finish there.”

Portuguese Under-21 international Jota has netted 10 goals and provided a further five assists in his past 21 appearances for Wolves.

That run coincides with a switch in formation to 3-5-2, partnering Jota with Raul Jimenez up front.

That’s in contrast to his opening 14 games of the season in which Jota didn’t provide a single goal or assist.

Jota said of the change to 3-5-2 benefitting his performances: “I don’t believe in coincidence. When we look back we notice that change benefits me.

“I have to share the same opinion.

“It was good for me, that change. But when the coach thinks other things it’s what is better for the team. I just want to give my best in every single match, no matter what position I play.

“I’m still a young player so I achieved (playing in) this Premier League and for me it’s the best league.

“Undoubtedly I’m in my best form at the moment so of course I’m enjoying it.”

Jota isn’t sure he’s in the best form of his career, but certainly his best form of the season. “Not sure!” he said. “But of course at this level, yes.”