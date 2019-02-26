Wolves boss Nuno: No limits for my record-chasers

Anything but a loss at Huddersfield would see Nuno’s pack achieve the club’s best tally in the league since its formation 27 years ago.

But Nuno knows not to take the rock-bottom Terriers for granted, having lost 2-0 to them in the reverse fixture.

And he does not want the 40-point mark they have achieved so early to have a psychological effect on his players.

“There are no limits. There is always space to improve,” said Nuno.

“I think individual improvement improves the team.

“This is the way we look at players: He must improve, then the team will improve and the club will become better.

“Since I came in 19 months ago, there is always pressure. Every time a Wolves player puts on his shirt, he has an obligation.

“This obligation does not go much further than ‘Give everything you have’. The best of every one of us will make a good team.”

And at the same time, Nuno insists Wolves are not getting carried away and thinking, because they have seemingly done enough to stay up, they can now focus on a push for European football.

“We don’t think about that because we never think about the points. So now that we have the points doesn’t mean we have to change anything,” he said.

“What I know, and this is what I tell the players, is that we have a very good chance to become a better team and a more competitive team and a better-organised team.

“I didn’t expect anything because I don’t look at the table.

“I didn’t expect to have got ‘x’ or ‘y’ amount of points. I don’t work like that.

“We don’t look at the points, we don’t look at the results, we will always focus on our performance.

“There are things that we have to improve. We don’t change. Nothing.”