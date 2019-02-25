Nuno wants Wolves to stay on the front foot

Wolves extended their unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League as they drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday.

And Nuno was pleased with how they attacked the game from the off, calling it a ‘big step’ ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Huddersfield – and then hosting Cardiff on Saturday.

“I look at the performance. The first half we had a very good performance, and this is what we should value,” he said. “What I’m really pleased about is coming against a very tough team in Bournemouth, with very good players, and a very good manager, and starting on the front foot is a big step for us.

“Let’s try to be consistent through the game. It’s hard because there are (refereeing) decisions, and the effort of the boys during the game meant they lost some good decision-making.

“But the character and the energy the players who came into the pitch brought really helped the team.

“It was good, and as we go on in the competition, the squad will be very important.

“We have to recover well and (at Huddersfield) we go again. We have a short squad of 16 players, so you cannot lose focus. Every day is important in our work.”

Wolves are now on 40 points, equalling their best-ever tally in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio played his part in getting the draw against the Cherries, doing well to deny Dominic Solanke from close range in the second half.

And when asked if Euro 2016 winner Patricio’s ability to respond in big moments is one of his key qualities, former shot-stopper Nuno added: “I prefer if he doesn’t do anything. That’s when I’m happy. But it’s his task. A goalkeeper has to do their job.”

Meanwhile, skipper Conor Coady believes Wolves were hard done by after several refereeing decisions went against them at Bournemouth.

“I thought there were a few sloppy decisions,” he said. “We get people having a pop at us when we’ve had a bad game and made bad decisions. There were a couple of strange things. I’m not one to come out and slate people, but we’ve looked at them all back. I asked him a few questions but they’re his decisions, he’s stuck by them.”