Wolves boss Nuno: The referee's job is so tough

East awarded three penalties – two to the Cherries, one to Wolves – in a lively affair that saw Josh King and Raul Jimenez each score from the spot.

King netted after he went down under a tame challenge from Moutinho, and then missed another penalty after Ryan Fraser was tripped by Ivan Cavaleiro – outside the area.

Wolves were also denied what seemed a clear penalty when Chris Mepham handled the ball inside the box, while an elbow by Jefferson Lerma to Moutinho's face was only deemed worthy of a yellow card and a bucketload more bookings were dished out.

Nuno said recently he is not looking forward to video assistant referee technology (VAR) being introduced and when asked if this game changed his mind, he said: "No. Let's not speak about VAR.

"Let's speak about the game. There were many decisions, but the task is so tough for the referee.

"I haven't seen the images, but I'm always supportive of the referees because it's so tough."

When asked further about the last penalty, when Fraser went down, Nuno said: "The reactions of the players in all the situations... you cannot judge

"Sometimes they are not so honest, so let's not go this way.

"Of course, they (my players) said it wasn't (in the box), but I have to see it to judge it."

The draw extended Wolves' unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League and saw them hit the 40-point mark.

"I think we started very well. In the first 10-15 minutes, until the penalty, we started really well, controlling and dominating the game," added Nuno.

"We had many chances against a tough team, so getting on the front foot early pleases me a lot – until the moment we lost our focus.

"It was by a decision, but we lost the composure and momentum of the game and allowed Bournemouth to start controlling the game.

"It's something we have to work on. After, we had to dig deep. And we did it. We showed character.

"The second half was not so well played, but always with a lot of running, up and down, both teams wanting to go for the game.

"It was a very emotional and attractive game."