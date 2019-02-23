Wolves boss Nuno excited by Molineux expansion plans

The club have announced they plan to expand the Steve Bull stand first, to house 11,000 people instead of 9,500, as they redevelop their home.

Work could start in 2020, with the end goal being to increase the stadium’s overall capacity from 31,000 to 46,000. And Nuno likes the idea.

“Of course. The more people we have, the more support we’ll have, for sure,” he said.

“I think it’s a good step made by the club.”

But he is not having a hand in the expansion plans, instead focusing on making sure there is an exciting side to grace the larger ground.

“I’m just focused on the team,” said Nuno.

“All the things that will eventually come in the future are only possible if you focus on your daily routine.

“My idea is day by day, game by game. The engine of the club is the team, so we have to prepare the team well.”

Advertising

Once work on the Steve Bull stand is done, an expansion of the South Bank could follow in 2022. Fosun’s plan is to double the size of the South Bank, officially known as the Sir Jack Hayward Stand, to a 10,000-seater single-tier stand.

The Stan Cullis stand opposite was re-done in 2012 at a cost of £18million, but plans under then-owner Steve Morgan to continue with the rest of the stadium never came to fruition as the club tumbled down the divisions to League One.

Three players who could end up playing at a spruced-up Molineux are Conor Coady, Matt Doherty and Romain Saiss.

All three have penned new deals over the past couple of weeks, and Nuno says they needed no convincing.

“I don’t have to convince them. It’s simple,” he added.

“I ask ‘Do you want to stay?’ They say OK, so we do it. It’s finished, simple, as easy as that.”