Conor Coady's verdict on 'sloppy' decisions during feisty Wolves draw at Bournemouth

Bournemouth were awarded two questionable penalties, while Wolves were denied one for a blatant handball by Chris Mepham with referee Roger East the centre of attention at the Vitality Stadium.

Joao Moutinho was also elbowed in the face by Jefferson Lerma, who was booked.

"I thought there were a few sloppy decisions today," Coady said.

"I think the referee got lucky with quite a few decisions to be honest.

"We get people having a pop at us when we've had a bad game and make bad decisions. I didn't think the first one (Moutinho's foul on Josh King) was a penalty, we've seen it back numerous times and I don't think it was one. It's disappointing.

"There were a couple of strange things, (as captain) I was talking to him as much as possible. I'm not one to come out and slate people, but we've looked at them all back, the handball we never got in the first half you've just got to use your common sense and look at player's reactions. Our players don't react like that for nothing. We're not cheaters, we know what we've seen.

"I asked him a few questions but they're his decisions, he's stuck by them."

Raul Jimenez converted from the spot to earn Wolves a hard-fought 1-1 draw. It's a result Coady thought Wolves deserved.

He added: "It was important we never got beat, I didn't think we deserved to either. We played some good stuff, it's a tough place to come, they're a really good side who move the ball well.

"We started off really well and then they've stopped us playing, which was good from them.

"We deserved a point.

"We had chances, got some great deliveries through Moutinho on set pieces and deserved a point.

"It was important to extend our unbeaten run. We nullified them at times and played well."