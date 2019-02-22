Advertising
Former Wolves boss Paul Lambert given touchline ban
Ipswich and Norwich have both been fined by the Football Association following their recent derby clash, with former Wolves boss Paul Lambert receiving a touchline ban.
The charges relate to the Championship match at Carrow Road on February 10, which saw Lambert sent to the stands following an incident in the technical areas involving staff from both clubs.
Lambert has been fined £3,000 and given a two-match touchline ban while Ipswich have been fined £20,000 and Norwich £25,000 after players were involved in a melee during the same incident.
