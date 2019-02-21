Wolves v Manchester United FA Cup date announced

The Saturday night Molineux showdown is being screened live on BBC One.

It's Wolves' first FA Cup quarter final since 2003 and they'll be aiming to reach only their second semi final since 1981.

FA Cup quarter final schedule

Saturday March 16

Watford v Crystal Palace – 12.15pm, BT Sport

Swansea City v Manchester City – 5.20pm, BT Sport

Wolves v Manchester United – 7.55pm, BBC One

Sunday March 17

Advertising

Millwall v Brighton – 2pm, BBC One

Nuno Espirito Santo's team were paired with the resurgent Red Devils, who beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the final fifth round tie on Monday night.

The teams drew 1-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season, with Joao Moutinho on target for Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of the draw: “Wolves are a very good team so we have to do it the hard way.”

United last visited Molineux in 2012 and won 5-0, while their most recent FA Cup visit was in January 2006 and they ran away 3-0 winners.

However Wolves have recorded a couple of famous victories over the Red Devils in the Premier League era, winning 1-0 in 2004 and then 2-1 in 2011.