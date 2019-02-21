Winner Joao Moutinho is leading the way for Wolves

The 32-year-old Portugal midfielder has starred in recent weeks and put in a commanding performance in Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round victory at Bristol City.

And defender Bennett believes Moutinho, who’s been capped 113 times by his country, is helping to drive Wolves on.

“There’s a big emphasis on (our battling qualities), within the training ground and the environment we set,” he said.

“The players they’ve brought in and the characters they are; you look at Joao Moutinho as a prime example.

“He’s been at the highest level of the game for a long time, but he’ll get frustrated if he’s two points down in table tennis or football tennis.

“That goes throughout the team and the club.

“You’ve got someone like that, who’s done what he’s done in the game, he wants to win every single thing he does whether it’s messing about in the changing room or playing a match.

“That’s the trait we’ve got. Every single player wants to win every single game and we’re showing that.”

Advertising

Wolves are now seven unbeaten in all competitions, their best run of the campaign.

With games against Bournemouth, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City next up, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men will be hopeful of extending that sequence.

“It’s come together the past few weeks,” Bennett added.

“We’ve done well all season with the results we’ve worked hard for and we want to continue that.

Advertising

“We’re on a good run and we want to keep it going and see where it can push us at the end of the season.

“It was tough out there on Sunday. We dug in and got what we wanted at the end of the day.

“It’s always tough in the FA Cup. Plaudits to the lads for getting the result.”