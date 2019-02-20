Manchester United expecting tough Wolves test

Wolves will host the Red Devils at Molineux next month aiming to reach their first FA Cup semi final since 1998.

Solskjaer's resurgent team beat Chelsea 2-0 in the fifth round on Monday, continuing his unbeaten domestic record as boss since replacing Jose Mourinho in December.

His side have already beaten Arsenal and Chelsea away in their cup run and Solskjaer said: "An away tie again! You know you’ve had Arsenal and Chelsea so you hope for a home game.

"But that’s it. Wolves away. We have to do it the hard way. They’re a very tough team to play against."

Spaniard Mata echoed those thoughts, telling United's official website: "Their manager is doing a very good job there.

"They play good football, so it's difficult to play against them, even more away.

"But if we want to win the FA Cup we need to try to beat everyone. We've done that with Arsenal and Chelsea, two top teams, and now we will go to Wolverhampton with the same ambition."