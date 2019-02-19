Wolves urged to grasp FA Cup opportunity

Nuno Espirito Santo's team will face Manchester United in a mouthwatering quarter final tie at Molineux next month.

It's the first time Wolves have reached the last eight since 2003. They'll now look to get to the semi finals for only the second time in 38 years – and maybe each go all the way to the final, something Wolves last achieved when winning the competition in 1960, some 59 years ago.

Bennett has played every minute of their cup run so far and says the players have discussed the potential monumental achievement that lies ahead of them.

"It's not often in football you get to these positions," the centre half, speaking before the quarter final draw was made, said.

"It's something you've got to grasp with both hands.

"When you finish playing it would be something you'd look back on and be immensely proud of, so that's what we're all aiming for.

"Every single tie has been tough, it'll always be like that in the cup.

"We've spoken about it a little bit. When you're in the hat you've always got a chance to progress and get a medal."

Sunday's 1-0 win at Bristol City was Wolves' first victory at the fifth round stage since they beat Rochdale 3-1 in 2003 under Dave Jones.

Like most of the squad, Bennett hasn't got this far in the FA Cup before. Only Conor Coady, who reached the semi-finals with Sheffield United in 2014, has reached this stage.

"It's the furthest I've got in the competition by quite a long way!" Bennett added.

"I've never met a player who rolls into a cup game thinking 'it doesn't really matter today'.

"I was saying to John (Ruddy) at the end of the game, you can say you were in the fifth round, now you're in the quarter finals, hopefully the semi-finals next.

"It will be one you look back in in a few years, tell the kids you played in a semi-final of the FA Cup, or the final, it means a lot.

"The lads realise that and that's why we're pushing

"It doesn't get much bigger. We said before Bristol City that we're two games from Wembley and how massive that is.

"It's something everyone wants to achieve. Hopefully we can do it."