Wolves paired with Manchester United in FA Cup

Nuno Espirito Santo's team were paired with the resurgent Red Devils, who beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the final fifth round tie on Monday night.

The teams drew 1-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season, with Joao Moutinho on target for Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of the draw: “Wolves are a very good team so we have to do it the hard way.”

The tie will be played on the weekend of March 16, with Wolves' home game against Arsenal that weekend set to be rescheduled.

United last visited Molineux in 2012 and won 5-0, while their most recent FA Cup visit was in January 2006 and they ran away 3-0 winners.

However Wolves have recorded a couple of famous victories over the Red Devils in the Premier League era, winning 1-0 in 2004 and then 2-1 in 2011.

Wolves last reached the last eight of the competition in 2003 when Dave Jones' team were beaten 2-0 away at Southampton.

FA Cup quarter final draw

Swansea City v Manchester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Manchester United

Millwall v Brighton