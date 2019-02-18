Bristol City 0 Wolves 1 – player ratings

John Ruddy

After a fourth round to forget he was a key figure in this hard-fought victory. Did everything that was asked of him and made a couple of fine saves in the second half. Threw himself at the ball in stoppage time as Bristol City threw in corners and crosses – and even blocked a shot from his opposite number. Kicking wasn't great but this was a confidence-boosting performance from Ruddy who will be eyeing up an unlikely fairytale in his most frustrating of campaigns. 7/10

Ryan Bennett

During a second half that called for rugged defending, unsubtle clearances and headers aplenty, Bennett shone. Continued his good, consistent form of late. 7/10

Conor Coady

A captain's performance if ever there was one from Coady who revelled in the backs-to-the-wall second half. Eight clearances in total and a couple of vital blocks. Gets an extra point as his distribution was exceptional in the first half – picked out Doherty with inch-perfect rakes on a number of occasions, including in the build-up to the winning goal. It's pinpoint passing that we've all come to expect but shouldn't take for granted. He'll be dreaming of climbing those steps at Wembley. 8/10

Willy Boly

Again, like his centre-half chums he seemed to enjoy the occasion, sitting deep and repelling all that Bristol City had to throw of them. Eight clearances, the joint-highest on the pitch alongside Coady, as well as a number of headers and blocks. Almost got on the scoresheet when he volleyed over. 7/10

Matt Doherty

Do they name an official 'best team of the FA Cup'? If they do, Doherty will surely be in it. Three goals and two assists so far, with his latest contribution being to set up the winning goal for Ivan Cavaleiro, just as he did in the last round against Shrewsbury. Bristol City bizarrely afforded the Irishman acres of space in the first half and he certainly exploited it. Almost netted when he smacked a shot against the post after what can legitimately be termed a textbook Doherty gallivant in from the flank, barging past defenders and playing successive one-twos with Dendoncker and Jimenez. You know when you're at a packed gig, the band have just walked on-stage and you want to push to the front while not spilling your pint? Doherty would have you at the front inside 30 seconds. Nuno, who called Doherty 'incredible' after the match, will pray his injury doesn't keep him out for long, if at all. Very fortunate not to give a penalty away, mind. 8/10

Leander Dendoncker

Reined in his attacking instincts to play a disciplined role in midfield, protecting and shielding the back five instead of marauding into the opposition box, apart from one first half attempt when he tested the keeper following a great run from deep. 7/10

Joao Moutinho

Yet another excellent display from Moutinho who has established himself as just about the most important player in this side. You don't necessarily associate this string-pulling, artistic midfielder with roll-your-sleeves-up muck and nettles defending, but there he was in the 96th minute getting his body in the way to block a shot. And there had been plenty of that from him in the second half. Almost scored with a wonderful 25-yard free kick and his corners, yet again, were of a high standard. Indeed, his set pieces have really improved since the start of the season when he often failed to beat the first man. Also registered a pass accuracy of 91 per cent. A class act in so many ways. Still hard to believe he's a Wolves player. 8/10

Romain Saiss

A mixed bag from Saiss who was sloppy in possession (73 per cent) but won a remarkable figure of 11 headers, possibly the highest of the season from any Wolves player, including one to deny a goalbound effort in the dying seconds. 7/10

Jonny Castro Otto

Good going forward in the first half but endured a really tough second half against O'Dowda, who switched to right wing-back and had the beating of him on a few occasions, taking advantage of some slack positioning. Stuck at his task well. 7/10

Raul Jimenez

Some delightful touches in the first half to create two big opportunities, first when playing in Doherty and then when turning a ball to Dendoncker. Worked his socks off. And then played in Gibbs-White for a late chance. So pivotal to Wolves' play in the final third. 7/10

Ivan Cavaleiro

The best finisher in the Wolves squad? That's five goals in 21 appearances (13 from the bench) for Cavaleiro, who has arrogance and confidence in front of goal and just never gets flustered. Got his chance in the 'second striker' role that Jota has perfected in recent weeks and performed well. Worked incredibly hard for the team. 8/10

Substitutes

Morgan Gibbs-White (for Cavaleiro, 70)

Close to finally breaking his Wolves scoring duck, racing through from Jimenez's pass, but couldn't beat Fielding with his left footed shot. 6/10

Ruben Neves (for Doherty, 81)

Helped see it through in the closing stages. 6/10

Adama Traore (for Jimenez, 90+2)

N/A

Subs not used: Norris, Vinagre, Costa, Ennis.