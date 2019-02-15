Wolves fans turn up in new Coca-Cola advert for the Premier League

Wolves fan Harry Morgan, aged 21, his fiancée Olivia Kernot, aged 22, and friend Carol Beaton, aged 62, who works for the club, have been included in the new Coca-Cola advert as the drinks company kicks off its new sponsorship with the Premier League.

The trio were joined in the clip by a jigsaw puzzle of Wolves legend Kenny Hibbitt, that briefly comes to life and winks at Carol.

Watch the advert here:

Where Everyone Plays | Coca-Cola & the Premier League

The setting for the Wolves section of the advert sees Harry, Olivia and Carol sitting in a living room in a 1970's home watching their team.

When Wolves score, pieces of the Hibbitt puzzle, that shows the player in 1978, fly into the air before landing back in place for the clever winking scene.

Hibbitt is the only player not from the Premier League era to feature in the advert, where he is joined by former player Jermaine Jenas and Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard.

Harry and Carol in the 1970's living room

The advert shows glimpses of fans from all 20 Premier League sides and is played to the backdrop of the 1982 hit 'Only You' by Alison Moyet.

Blackburn-born Olivia, who is an early childhood studies student at the University of Wolverhampton, was approached for the advert after a director at Coca-Cola saw a picture that her and Harry were in that was published in a book by artist Michelle Sank.

Harry and Olivia in the advert

Olivia said: "We did a little bit of modelling together and one picture of ours that was 70s themed was put in a book, and then a director of Coca Cola over in New York saw it and hunted us down.

"We got a Facebook message from the director's PA, we thought it wasn't real and that it was just a con, but then we did some FaceTime with them and they told us all about it and the details on it.

"I was so excited but nervous, I've never acted before.

The Kenny Hibbitt jigsaw winking

"The road was blocked off where the house was with all the crew there, and it was a 70's living room, so quite small, and there were about 10 people from the crew all packed in with us, lying on the floor and everything.

"The Wolves filming came right after the Man City part too.

"We couldn't say anything about it after filming but the day before it went on TV we were given the link to watch it on YouTube.

"It was fantastic, we've even had a couple people recognise us since."

The group were taken over to Manchester on December 15 for the filming, where they each picked up £350 for the six hours on set.

Carol looking at the puzzle

Olivia's fiancé Harry, a pipe fitter from Bilston, was impressed by how much screen time Wolves got in the one and a half minute advert.

He said: "It was bang on.

"I was asked if I had another young friend who wanted to come on it but my mate said no, he didn't want to go on TV.

"It was a once in a lifetime experience and with Wolves doing so well at the moment it was great.

"Teams like Spurs and Chelsea only got a couple seconds on the advert but Wolves got a good amount of time compared to them.

"It'll be good to see it on TV now."

Carol celebrating and the puzzle pieces flying into the air

The advert was shown on Channel 4 on Friday night during The Last Leg and twice on Sunday, during the Six Nations on ITV and during the Chelsea Vs Man City game on Sky Sports.

It's also pencilled in to be shown on Sunday February 24, again on Sky Sports, during the Man United vs Liverpool game.

Carol, from Wednesfield, works for Wolves on match days and was 'elated' to be part of the new advert.

She said: "It was super, they did all my hair and makeup, which took about an hour, it was great.

"Harry and Liv recommended me because they needed an older lady Wolves fan.

"They know how much Wolves mean to me and they thought they could do something with me, which meant I then had a Skype audition.

"They didn't think I looked old enough at first but within a couple hours I was told I had the part.

Wolves legend Kenny Hibbitt with the advert stars Harry, Olivia and Carol

"I was elated, Wolves are a big part of my family life as my husband Les works with me there too.

"We were thrilled to go to the filming, Les came with me on a mini bus to Manchester but he wasn't allowed to watch inside the house, so he sat on the mini bus for 6 hours watching the Wolves game we were meant to be at.

"It was the Saturday before Christmas when we beat Bournemouth 2-0 at home.

"A member of the crew kept running back and forth from the mini bus to keep us updated on the Wolves score, it just added to the excitement of the day.

"During filming we had to celebrate in front of a blank TV screen but we were just thinking of the score against Bournemouth to help us celebrate.

"I never expected it and it was an unbelievable day, we all got a Kenny Hibbitt jigsaw to take home too."