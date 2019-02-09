Nuno: Wolves bonding with fun in the sun

Nuno has been working his players hard in the Spanish sun ahead of Monday’s clash with Newcastle at Molineux.

A similar trip worked wonders for Wolves last season, giving them a lift after a dip in form, and it is hoped this one – which ends tomorrow – will help them keep up their stunning run in the Premier League.

When asked how things have gone, Nuno said: “Very good. Of course, the weather is good.

“The way the boys are working, they are committed, focused.

“It’s what we came for – to work hard and, at the same time, have these social bonds, to create them stronger.

“It allows us to spend time together and we like to be with each other. It’s good. It’s nice.”

And Nuno was keen to reiterate that going to the Marbella Football Center has not been a holiday – but a chance to prepare for the Magpies in the best way possible.

“That’s the only focus that we have, back in Molineux on Monday against a tough team,” he said. “We work very hard and improve things we have to improve.

“Back in Molineux with the support of our pack, we’ll try it.”

Russian top-flight outfit Lokomotiv Moscow have also been training at the same place as Wolves.

They are in the midst of a winter break, with the season resuming on March 2.

All of the first-team squad have gone over to Marbella, with youngsters Pedro Goncalves, Max Kilman, Cameron John and Ryan Giles also out there.

And despite a slight knock meaning Diogo Jota did not train with the rest of the group yesterday, Nuno reckons he will have all options available for Newcastle.

He added: “Of course. They are working very hard, very focused, and we’re going to be ready.”