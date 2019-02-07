Wolves are up for the FA Cup says Matt Doherty

Doherty scored twice and set up Ivan Cavaleiro's winning goal as Wolves edged past Shrewsbury Town 3-2.

That sets up a fifth round tie at resurgent Bristol City – who've won seven on the bounce amid a 14-game undefeated streak – a week on Sunday.

Doherty, who has netted six times in all competitions this season, sees no reason why Wolves can't go for FA Cup glory.

"We fancy our chances," he said.

"Considering we are seventh in the league now and there are not many Premier League teams left we have got to look at it and back ourselves to go and win a trophy.

"If we beat Bristol now we are not far away from Wembley. It will be one more round after that.

"So it has opened up for us – if we can play well and get into the later rounds who knows what can happen.

"It is important to us."

Advertising

Wolves are flying in the league, with three consecutive victories cementing their position in seventh, four points ahead of Watford in eighth.

They've surpassed many fans' expectations as a result. But not those of the players, according to Doherty.

"We are where we should be in terms of the quality of player and the players we have," he added.

"I wouldn't say we are overachieving on that front.

Advertising

"Other people might be surprised at the way we play and the type of football we played and confidence is really high.

"In the changing room it is not a shock – we know the system and know each other and how good some of the lads can be at times.

"Everything is going in the right direction and we have to make sure we finish the season off really well and see how far we can get in the cup."

Doherty is now aiming for four more goals this season to take his tally into double figures.

"I have obviously got to back myself to get four more goals maybe and have a little goal for myself," he added.

"I have always loved going forward and managed to chip in with goals and stuff like that.

"It is nothing to do with having more of a licence going forward. I am up for set pieces which can help and it is just the way we play.

"We play good attacking football and I go forward and it just falls to you sometimes. Some of the goals have been tap ins but you still have to be there. You have still got to be clever enough to be in the right place at the right time. I am happy to do that at the moment."