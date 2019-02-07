Niall Ennis over the moon with Wolves debut

The 19-year-old striker came on for the last few minutes of Tuesday's 3-2 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, playing against the club who handed him his professional debut during a loan spell last season.

Ennis may be a new face to many Wolves fans but the Wolverhampton-born teenager has already been at the club for 12 years.

He was on the pitch for five minutes and got a good early touch when playing a nice through ball for Raul Jimenez.

After his first appearance Ennis said: "It felt good! I've been at the club since I was seven so it was good to get on the pitch in front of the fans.

"I'm over the moon. You don't fully expect to come on but you have to be ready and prepared.

"I was a bit nervous but you need that you get you through the game.

"It was good to get an early touch. We train with them a lot which makes you more at ease because you know the style of play, it makes you confident on the ball.

"The fans helped me too. It made me proud, I've been here for so long."

Ennis found out in the week that he was going to be in Nuno's squad – not that he believed it when he heard it.

"A few players get asked to train with the first team, so I thought it was a normal training session," he said.

"After the session Cam John was telling me I'm in the squad. He travelled with them to Everton and he's in the group chat – he ran into the changing room saying I'm in the squad!

"I didn't believe him so I had to just ask around and everyone said yes."

Ennis has already battled through two serious injuries in his burgeoning career, including one which curtailed last year's loan spell at Shrewsbury.

"It's been hard but it's helped me mentally for the future," Ennis added.

" It was good to come on against Shrewsbury who I was with, I was pleased to see them do well in the FA Cup, good on them.

"I just have to keep doing what I was doing to get myself here, keep putting in performances for the under-23s and hopefully more chances come my way."

Captain Conor Coady was delighted to see Ennis come on to the field.

He's the latest youngster to make his Wolves debut this season, after Benny Ashley-Seal, Pedro Goncalves, Elliot Watt and Ryan Giles.

"He's a brilliant young lad, I was made up when I saw him come on," Coady said.

"He trains with us quite a bit, he's such a strong boy and I think you saw that on the pitch and he played a fantastic pass to Raul as well which was nice to see.

"He's waited for his chance and now it's come I'm over the moon for him.

"Benny, Elliot, Pedro, Gilo, because the squad is so short we need them in training.

"The lads make them feel welcome and they never look out of place – that's the biggest compliment I can pay them."

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will now wants to see Ennis develop into a first-team player.

The Wolves head coach said: "Niall was one of the young boys in the academy that had a bad injury, that delayed him a lot of time in his progression.

"On Tuesday he made a step forward, and he's building as a player. He's a strong boy."